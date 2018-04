Head of the Hamas’s Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh, said Sunday that the next protest in the “March of Return” will not necessarily stop at Israel’s border.

“On Friday we stopped at the border, next time we don’t know where the border will be. The March of Return took place peacefully and was attended by women, youth, children and the elderly,” he said.

“The enemy’s murder against our children and youth was pre-planned. Our nation cannot tolerate this continued siege.”