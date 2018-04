Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded Sunday evening to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s scathing comments earlier in the day, accusing the Israeli premier of being a “weak” and “occupying terrorist.”

"Erdogan is not accustomed to being answered back to, but he should start getting used to it. He who occupies northern Cyprus, encroaches on Kurdish territory and massacres civilians in Afrin cannot preach to us on values and morals," Netanyahu said, in a later tweet.