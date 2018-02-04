Channels
Bennett says Israel-UN agreement on deportation encourages illegal immigration
Moran Azulay

Minister of Education Naftali Bennett expressed his objection to the new agreement between Israel and the United Nations, as a result of which the expulsion of asylum seekers to Africa was nixed and said: "The agreement to grant status to 16,250 infiltrators in Israel

will turn Israel into a paradise for infiltrators, and constitutes a total surrender to the false campaign that has been disseminated in the media in recent months."

 

He added that "by signing this agreement, we are sending a dangerous message to the entire world: 'Anyone who succeeds in infiltrating Israel illegally will receive a residency award here or in a Western country.'"

 


First published: 04.02.18, 17:48
