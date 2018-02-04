PM Netanyahu suspends Israel-UN deal on asylum seekers

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he is suspending the implementation of the asylum seekers' plan reached with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

In a post he wrote in his Facebook account, the premier said: "In the last few weeks, following tremendous pressure on Rwanda by the New

"Due to this, I decided to strive for a new agreement that would allow the use to continue deporting the infiltrators. In the meantime, I am suspending the implementation of the agreement, and after I meet with its representatives, I will bring the agreement to a new examination."