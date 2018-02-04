PM Netanyahu suspends Israel-UN deal on asylum seekers

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he is suspending the implementation of the asylum seekers' plan reached with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
In a post he wrote in his Facebook account, the premier said: "In the last few weeks, following tremendous pressure on Rwanda by the New
Israel Fund and elements in the European Union, Rwanda has withdrawn from the agreement and refused to absorb infiltrators from Israel who are forcibly removed.
"Due to this, I decided to strive for a new agreement that would allow the use to continue deporting the infiltrators. In the meantime, I am suspending the implementation of the agreement, and after I meet with its representatives, I will bring the agreement to a new examination."