NY police tighten security for Celebrate Israel Parade

NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is taking no chances with the Celebrate Israel Parade in light of tensions overseas.

Police say there are no specific threats against the parade that starts at 11am Sunday from 57th Street and proceeds up Fifth Avenue.

NYPD Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison says the precautions are in response to threats of terrorism in Israel, the Middle East and around the world. Police also are bracing for anti-Israel demonstrations.

The parade marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of Israel.