1 UN peacekeeper dead, 7 wounded in Central African Republic

The United Nations said Monday that a Tanzanian peacekeeper was killed and seven others wounded in the Central African Republic when a UN patrol was ambushed.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the attack happened Sunday in Dilapoko, a village in Mambere-Kadei Prefecture in the country's southwest.

He said one of wounded peacekeeper was in critical condition and was taken to the capital, Bangui, for treatment at the UN Mission's military hospital along with three other soldiers whose condition was serious.