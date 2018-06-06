Channels
Report: Imagery shows North Korea razes missile test stand
WASHINGTON - A US website said Wednesday satellite imagery shows North Korea has demolished some facilities used for testing ballistic missiles after declaring it was suspending nuclear explosions and missile launches.

 

A stand used for missile ejection tests was demolished last month near Kusong in the country's northwest, according North Korea expert Joseph Bermudez. Ejection tests are to test the initial launch of a missile rather than a full-blown launch.

 

His analysis was published by 38 North, a website which tracks developments in the isolated nation's weapons programs.

 


