As ceasefire takes hold, all restrictions on Gaza border residents removed; Gazans prepare for border protest

All restriction were lifted on Israeli residents of towns and cities neighboring the Gaza Strip on Friday afternoon after a ceasefire went into effect following a huge exchange of fire between Hamas and the IDF between Wednesday and Thursday.
Despite the ceasefire, Hamas has called on the residents of Gaza to participate in demonstrations on the border.
One Hamas spokesman said that the Palestinian people would continue to stage weekly “March of Return” protests until the group’s aims had been achieved, with the first being the lifting of the siege around Gaza.
“Every time the Israeli killing machine tries to break the strength and will of our people to continue its struggle, every time it will fail,” said the spokesman.