BEIRUT - Government airstrikes on opposition-held territory in northwest Syria killed at least 22 people, a monitoring group said Friday.

Government forces unleashed a wave of airstrikes across Idlib, Aleppo and Hama provinces after days of building up ground forces at the edge of opposition territory, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The group said 14 people were killed in the Aleppo province and another eight in the province of Idlib.