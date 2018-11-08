Channels
Iran foreign minister says no meeting planned with US counterpart
Reuters|Published:  08.11.18 , 11:17
DUBAI - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said there was no meeting planned with US officials, including his counterpart Mike Pompeo, at the United Nations General Assembly, the semi-official news agency Tasnim reported on Saturday.

 

Asked about the likelihood of a meeting with US officials, including Pompeo, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Zarif said: "No, no such meeting is planned. We have repeatedly announced our position," Tasnim reported.

 

Earlier this week, the United States re-imposed sanctions on Iran in line with President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of a 2015 agreement over Iran's nuclear program.

 


First published: 08.11.18, 11:17
