Kahlon on Eurovision: 'The corporation made a serious mistake'

Minister of Finance, Moshe Kahlon, said on Monday that the public broadcasting corporation "made a serious mistake" in announcing that if it does not receive funds for the financial guarantee required to hold the Eurovision Song Contest, the event might not take place in Israel.

In an interview with Ynet, Kahlon added that "they can transfer the guarantee, we authorized them a loan, and we demand that they work like any other government body."

Kahlon also referred to the crisis surrounding the draft law and predicted that it would lead to early elections: "They prefer to roll this hot potato into the next term."