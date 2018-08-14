TLV's mayor: 'They are driving the Eurovision contest away, like they did Messi'

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai posted a Facebook post on Monday referring to the Eurovision Song Contest: "'They are driving the Eurovision contest away, like they did with Messi."

"The event, which is being broadcast to billions of people around the world, will showcase Israel's beautiful sides which many are unfamiliar with," Huldai added.

The municipality of Tel Aviv-Yafo is ready to join the national effort and absorb the costs of the concert hall… Perhaps this will help those who climb trees instead of trying to find solutions," the mayor concluded.