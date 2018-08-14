Netanya double murder: police arrests two suspects

A week and a half after the double murder of the manager of the Beit Yael homeless shelter in Netanya, police arrested two Netanya residents, aged 27-35.

According to the police, the suspects arrived to the scene in order to look for a man, and threatened the shelter's manager instead. Then, one of them pulled a knife and threatened to kill the manager.

One suspect is also accused of violating his house arrest.

During police questioning, the two admitted to being at the scene but denied all other accusations.

The suspects were detained for further investigation.