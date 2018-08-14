Russia to help UN with patrols along Syria-Israel frontier

TAL KROUM - The Russian military said Tuesday that its forces in Syria will help UN peacekeepers fully restore patrols along the volatile frontier between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Kuralenko said that the Russian military police have set up four checkpoints on the edge of the demilitarized zone and plan to add another four.

"The Russian military police work in close interaction with the UN," he said, adding that they have set up a hotline with the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) and held regular meetings to coordinate their actions.