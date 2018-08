The IDF announced Wednesday that the Kerem Shalom border crossing connecting Israel to the Gaza Strip will be reopened at 9am, while the Gaza fishing zone will be expanded to 9 miles from the shore.

After consultations with IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot and other top IDF officials, Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman decided to reopen the crossing to "signal to the population in Gaza that maintaining quiet (on the border) is primarily in their best interest."