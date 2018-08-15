Lieberman to Gaza residents: You stand to gain from quiet on border

Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman sent a message to Gaza residents on Wednesday morning after reopening the Kerem Shalom border crossing.
"I differentiate between the Hamas leadership and regular Gaza residents," he wrote on the Facebook page of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).
"That is why I've decided to reopen the Kerem Shalom crossing and expand the fishing zone back to 9 miles, as a clear message to the residents of the strip: Calm pays off and violence does not," he added.
"The Gaza residents have something to gain when Israeli citizens enjoy quiet and security, and something to lose when this quiet is broken."