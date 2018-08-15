Iran VP: US is trying to make Tehran 'surrender' through sanctions

The United States is trying to make Iran surrender through the imposition of sanctions, Iranian vice president Eshaq Jahangiri said on Wednesday.

"The first priority for all of us under a sanctions situation is to work toward managing the country in a way that brings the least

President Hassan Rouhani made similar comments to Jahangiri, although he did not specifically refer to the United States.

"We will not let the enemy bring us to our knees," Rouhani said, according to state TV. "If the enemy thinks they will defeat us they will take this hope to the grave with them."

"America itself took actions which destroyed the conditions for negotiation," Rouhani said, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA). "There were conditions for negotiation and we were negotiating. They destroyed the bridge themselves," he said. "If you're telling the truth then come now and build the bridge again."