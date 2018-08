Adnan Abu Hasna, UNRWA's speaker in Gaza, told Ynet on Wednesday that “people do not want to hear that Gaza will become Singapore or anything of that sort, they just want basic things—clean water to drink, electricity for more than three hours a day."

Earlier, Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said in a message to Palestinians in the strip that "Gaza could be the Middle East's Singapore."

"We cannot leave Gaza, there is no freedom, nothing, no dreams," Abu Hasna said.