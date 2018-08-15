Iran Supreme Leader admits mistake over nuclear talks

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has admitted he made a mistake in allowing the country's foreign minister to speak to his US counterpart during negotiations that led to a 2015 international nuclear agreement.
International sanctions on Iran were lifted when the pact with world powers came into force in 2016, but the expected level of foreign investment to help revive the economy has never materialised. Then this May President Donald Trump pulled out of the agreement and is now reimposing US sanctions in stages.