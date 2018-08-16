Belgian resident indicted for belonging to terror organization

The attorney's office indicted Mustafa Awad, a 36-year-old Lebanese-born Belgian resident, for membership in a terrorist organization and other charges.

According to the indictment, Awad belonged to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and participated in meeting in Belgium of the terror organization.

Awad was later officially recruited to the organization, and participated in an official course by Hezbollah.

Last month he attempted to enter Israel through the Allenby Bridge border crossing where he was arrested.