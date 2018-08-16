Head of IDF Kirya HQs suspected of corruption

Military police investigated Col. Yigal Ben Ami, commander of the Kirya Army Base, for corruption charges, it was cleared for publication on Thursday.

Ben Ami allegedly used official IDF vehicles for his private use on weekends and holidays, and allowed some of the vehicles to be used by his relatives.

Col. Ben Ami is further suspected to have appointed children of his business associates and friends to senior army positions in the Kirya base, which is located at the heart of Tel-Aviv.

Following these suspicions, Ben Ami announced he will be taking leave and scheduled his retirement from the IDF to early September instead of next January.