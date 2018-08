Two weeks before the begining of the school year, the Teachers' Union declared a labor dispute on Thursday, following "the failure to implement the 'Oz Letmura' ('Courage to Change') reform in special education schools, youth centers, and church schools," the union stated.

Ran Erez, the organization's chairman, told Ynet that "in 14 days, if no solution is found , we will take all the necessary steps-—including starting a strike in high schools."