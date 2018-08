Minister of Education Naftali Bennett attacked Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman on Thursday and said that "the idea that Israel can persuade the Gazan public to replace Hamas is imaginary and detached from reality...Persuasion efforts will not destroy Hamas," asserted Bennett.

Yisrael Beiteinu party said in response: "Since Bennett has been absent from cabinet meetings on the Gaza issue...he is not familiar with the details."