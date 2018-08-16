The Israeli woman hit by car dies; Palestinian driver turns himself in

The woman, 42, who was hit by a car in the Havat Gilad area of Samaria on Thursday, was pronounced dead.

The Palestinian driver, 60, who ran over her has turned himself into the police.

IDF forces established checkpoints at the scene.

The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, referred to the incident earlier on Thursday and said: "From our point of view, this is a terrorist attack for all intents and purposes."

"The junction is an intersection with light poles...There are no signs indicating that the vehicle stopped either before or after the incident occured," Dagan added.