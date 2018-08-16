Moscow bristles at US sanctions on Russian company

Russia has warned that the latest US sanctions against a Russian company accused by Washington of breaching international restrictions on North Korea could undermine denuclearization talks with Pyongyang.

The US Treasury Department on Wednesday imposed sanctions on three companies from China, Russia and Singapore accused of helping North

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday that the US move could "undermine recent progress toward the settlement" of the standoff over North Korea's nuclear and missile programs. It noted that the US imposed sanctions at a time when "joint international efforts are needed," adding that the new U.S. sanctions are "destructive" and "useless."