Pompeo forms Iran Action Group to run policy after nuke deal

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday formed a group to coordinate and run US policy toward Iran as the Trump administration moves ahead with efforts to force changes in the Islamic Republic's behavior after withdrawing from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Accusing Iran of unleashing "a torrent of violence and destabilizing behavior against the United States, our allies, our partners and, indeed, the Iranian people themselves," Pompeo announced the creation of the Iran Action Group, which he said would drive administration policy in Washington and overseas.

He said the administration remains willing to talk to Iran but that in order to do so "we must see major changes in the regime's behavior

Pompeo named Brian Hook, who is currently the State Department's director of policy planning, to run the group with the title of special representative for Iran. Hook led the administration's ultimately unsuccessful attempt to negotiate changes to the nuclear deal with European allies before President Donald Trump decided in May to pull out of the accord.