US Special Representative for International Negotiations commends Israel

Jason Greenblatt, US Special Representative for International Negotiations, posted a statement on Twitter Friday, commending Israel's efforts to end violence in the Gaza Strip.

"We commend Egypt, Israel @nmladenov for their roles in an effort to end the violence & terror in the Gaza area. Much can be achieved for all people in the region through honest talk & meaningful action," Greenblatt stated.

"Terror & violence have held back the Palestinians of Gaza for too long and will NEVER succeed. There can be a better future; it is time to embrace it, "he added.