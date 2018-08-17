Channels
US Special Representative for International Negotiations commends Israel
Ynet|Published:  08.17.18 , 21:41
Jason Greenblatt, US Special Representative for International Negotiations, posted a statement on Twitter Friday, commending Israel's efforts to end violence in the Gaza Strip.

 

"We commend Egypt, Israel @nmladenov for their roles in an effort to end the violence & terror in the Gaza area. Much can be achieved for all people in the region through honest talk & meaningful action," Greenblatt stated.

 

"Terror & violence have held back the Palestinians of Gaza for too long and will NEVER succeed. There can be a better future; it is time to embrace it, "he added.

 

 


First published: 08.17.18, 21:41
