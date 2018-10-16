UN allows Palestinians to act more like full member in 2019

UNITED NATIONS - The 193-member United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday allowed the Palestinians to act more like a full UN member state during meetings in 2019 when they will chair the group of 77 developing nations.
The United States, Israel and Australia voted against the move, which won 146 votes in favor. There were 15 abstentions and 29 countries didn't vote.
"We cannot support efforts by the Palestinians to enhance their status outside of direct negotiations. The United States does not recognize that there is a Palestinian state," US Deputy UN Ambassador Jonathan Cohen told the General Assembly.