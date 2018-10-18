UN Syria envoy to try to move on constitution before leaving

UN special envoy Staffan de Mistura said Wednesday he will make a final effort in his final weeks in the job to advance toward a new constitution for Syria -- a key step in ending the country's civil war.

De Mistura announced at the end of a Security Council briefing that he is stepping down at the end of November for "purely, purely personal reasons" related to his family after four years and four months in one of the toughest UN jobs.

He told council members that objections by the Syrian government are still holding up the launch of the committee meant to draft a new constitution.

While there is agreement on the 50-member government and opposition delegations for the drafting committee, de Mistura said the government objects to a third 50-member delegation that the UN put together representing Syrian experts, civil society, independents, tribal leaders and women.