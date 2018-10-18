US opposed to Koreas' plan for no-fly zone over border

The United States opposes a plan by South and North Korea to set up a no-fly zone over their heavily fortified border, the latest sign of a rift between Seoul and its top ally, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Washington and Seoul both publicly insist they are on the same page about dealing with Pyongyang. But behind the scenes, there are growing
signs of disagreement as South and North Korea forge ahead with plans to defuse military tensions and rebuild economic ties.
The military accord, sealed during last month's summit in Pyongyang, is one of the most concrete agreements between the neighbours this year. But US officials have raised concerns that it could undermine defence readiness and comes without substantial progress on denuclearization.