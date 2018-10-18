Channels
UN: Russia and Turkey give more time for Idlib deal in Syria
Reuters|Published:  10.18.18 , 14:09
Russia and Turkey plan to give more time for the implementation of their de-escalation deal in the Syrian province of Idlib, a "great relief" for an area of 3 million civilians, UN humanitarian adviser Jan Egeland told reporters on Thursday.

 

Speaking after a regular Syria humanitarian meeting in Geneva, he also said Russia told the meeting that Syria had withdrawn its controversial Law 10, which allowed expropriation of land and property from refugees.

 

A Russian diplomat told the meeting that any reference to the law being in effect was a mistake, Egeland said

 


