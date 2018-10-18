Putin: Iran pullout contingent on Syria security

Russian President Vladimir Putin says any talks about the withdrawal of Iranian forces from Syria would be contingent on providing security guarantees for Syria.
Putin said Thursday that Russia helped negotiate the pullback of Iranian forces from the border with Israel over the summer.
Israel and the United States have demanded the withdrawal of all Iranian forces from Syria.
Putin said at an international policy forum in Sochi that the issue could be discussed between Iran, Syria and the United States, with Russia joining the dialogue.
He said Syria should be offered security guarantees by "those who want to see the Iranian forces pullout."