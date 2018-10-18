France says planned EU mechanism to enable Iran trade may have wider use

PARIS - France's foreign ministry said on Thursday a so-called Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) that the European Union is considering creating to enable trade with Iran could be used more broadly to help the bloc avoid the extraterritorial reach of US law.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in September that the new mechanism would be in place by November as it seeks to keep trade flowing even though new US sanctions on Tehran will take effect from Nov. 4.

The idea is to circumvent the sanctions under which Washington can cut off from the US financial system any bank that facilitates an oil transaction with Iran.

Until now, the SPV appeared to focus solely on Iran. But in a reply to Reuters, the French foreign ministry said the idea was for the SPV to go beyond Iran and cover a wider range of EU trade.