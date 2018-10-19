Channels
China's economic growth slows amid trade battle with US
AP|Published:  10.19.18 , 08:08

China's economic growth slowed further in the latest quarter, adding to challenges for its communist leaders as they fight a tariff battle with Washington.

 

The world's second-largest economy expanded by 6.5 percent over a year earlier in the three months ending in September, government data
showed Friday. That was down from 6.7 percent for the quarter ending in July and 6.8 percent for the year's first three months.

 

Forecasters expected China's economy to cool after Beijing tightened credit controls last year to rein in a debt boom. But the slowdown has been more abrupt than expected, prompting Chinese leaders to reverse course and encourage banks to lend.

 


