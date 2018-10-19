China's economic growth slows amid trade battle with US

China's economic growth slowed further in the latest quarter, adding to challenges for its communist leaders as they fight a tariff battle with Washington.

The world's second-largest economy expanded by 6.5 percent over a year earlier in the three months ending in September, government data

Forecasters expected China's economy to cool after Beijing tightened credit controls last year to rein in a debt boom. But the slowdown has been more abrupt than expected, prompting Chinese leaders to reverse course and encourage banks to lend.