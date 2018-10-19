Turkey, Russia, Germany, France to discuss Syria on Oct. 27

ANKARA/PARIS - The leaders of Turkey, Russia, Germany and France will hold a summit on the Syrian conflict in Istanbul next week, officials said on Friday, a month after Ankara and Moscow brokered a deal to create a demilitarised zone in the northwest Idlib region.
The four countries will hold the talks on Oct. 27 and will discuss Idlib, and the political process for the resolution of the Syrian conflict, the spokesman for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted by state-owned media as saying.