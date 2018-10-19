US worried by voter-influence efforts of Russia, China, Iran

WASHINGTON - Russian, China, Iran and other countries are engaged in continuous efforts to influence American policy and voters in the upcoming elections and beyond, US national security officials said Friday.
"We are concerned about ongoing campaigns by Russia, China and other foreign actors, including Iran, to undermine confidence in democratic
institutions and influence public sentiment and government policies," the officials said in a joint statement. "These activities also may seek to influence voter perceptions and decision-making in the 2018 and 2020 US elections."
The two-page statement about foreign influence in US elections was issued just weeks before the Nov. 6 elections by the Office of the Department of National Intelligence, the Justice Department, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security.