The Security Cabinet approved Sunday the postponement of the evacuation of the Palestinian-Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, in order to exhaust the negotiations for a consented evacuation. Ministers Ayelet Shaked and Naftali Bennett voted against the delay.

“In accordance with the recommendation of professional elements, the Security Cabinet has granted an extension of several weeks in order to exhaust the negotiations for evacuation by agreement,” said the official statement.