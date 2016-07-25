Livni lashes out against Netanyahu and Loyalty in Culture Law

Head of Opposition Tzipi Livni lashed out against Prime Minister Netanyahu and in a Knesset meeting commemorating the Rabin assassination anniversary.

“The democracy that was supposed to be our common ground has become debateable. It’s like a swear word today. The incitement is no longer on a sign on someone’s balcony—it’s something we see here in the Knesset, in the prime minister’s social media posts,” Livni said.

She further called Netanyahu to forget about the Loyalty in Culture Law is he truly wants reconciliation within the people.