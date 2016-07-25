Channels
Kahlon: elections in November
Dror Liba|Published:  10.22.18 , 13:01

According to Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon—who spoke Monday at a conference on budgets division in Jerusalem's Binyanei HaUma—the country is heading towards elections.

 

"We are in the summation period,  three and a half years on the job, and I am already making summations ... I think we're going to elections, even if won't happen in March-April, it will happen in November," Kahlon said.

 

"An election year has its own patterns, there is a feeling that everything is falling apart and everything has been breached, and I want to tell you that it is not," the minister tried to assure the public.

 


