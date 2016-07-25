Channels
US Treasury calls reveal "deep concern" over S.Korea banks' N.Korea plans
Reuters|Published:  10.22.18 , 13:06
The US Treasury Department is "deeply concerned" about planned financial cooperation between North and South Korea and has told South Korean banks that "UN and US sanctions on North Korea remain valid", a South Korean regulatory document has shown

 

The document, drafted by South Korea's Financial Services Commission (FSC) and released on Monday after a parliamentary audit, reveals the US Treasury Department's unusual direct calls to South Korean banks, and highlights another sign of discord between Washington and Seoul over North Korea.

 


