A forest fire broke out Monday in the wadi between Hanurit Street and Costa Rica Street in the Kiryat Menachem neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Approximately 50 apartments were evacuated due to heavy smoke entering the buildings and minor damage was caused to the building's courtyards.

One firefighter who operated at the scene was lightly injured and received medical care by a MDA team. Firefighters gained control over the flames and the residents are expected to return to their homes soon.