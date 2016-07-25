Channels
Defense minister halts Israel Aerospace IPO citing security fears-report
Reuters|Published:  10.22.18 , 22:34
The defense minister has ordered a halt to preparations for an initial public offering of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) over fears of possible security breaches, the Globes reported on Monday.

 

State-owned IAI was considering offering a minority stake in the company but Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman had ordered a halt to preparations for the IPO because officials in his department had expressed concerns that outside investors might become privy to highly classified information, the report said.

 


