Israel on Monday released two Palestinian Authority officials who were detained at the weekend, police said, but gave no further details on the case.

The two men who were taken into custody were Adnan Gheith, who holds the largely ceremonial post of Palestinian-appointed governor of Jerusalem, and Jihad Al-Faqeeh, the head of Palestinian intelligence in the city.

They were arrested on suspicion of aiding the abduction a Palestinian resident of Jerusalem, their lawyers said.