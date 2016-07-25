France plans to repatriate children of jihadist fighters in Syria

PARIS - France is working to bring back children held by Syrian Kurdish forces and belonging to suspected French Islamist militants, but will leave their mothers to be prosecuted by local authorities, French officials said.

While government policy has been to refuse to take back fighters and their wives, France has said it needed to determine the situation of minors.

"French authorities are now entering an active phase of evaluation on the possibility of repatriating minors," one French official said.

Some 60 women, including 40 mothers with about 150 minors, have been reported in Syria by families in France. The large majority of the children are under the age of six.