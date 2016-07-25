Chief Rabbi Lau calls on Lapid to condemn 'inciting' campaign videos

Israel's Chief Rabbi David Lau called on Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid to condemn videos produced by the party's candidates in the municipal elections that include "grave expressions of incitement" against the ultra-Orthodox public.
"In recent weeks, we see expressions of hate and hateful videos making the rounds in Tel Aviv, Holon, Ramat Gan and Ashdod," Lau said at a swearing-in ceremony for the Chief Rabbinate's Council. "Is this how the head of the party envisions the future of the people of Israel?"