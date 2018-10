The spiritual leader of the Druze community, Sheikh Muafak Tarif, received an appreciation award from the Jewish Agency in a ceremony in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

“In uniforms we are equal, but as citizens we are discriminated against,” said Tarif, referring to the fact his community is obligated to service in the IDF, and to the Nation State Law.

“There is no other community that does so much for Israel independence as this group,” Said Isaac Herzog, the new chairman of the Jewish Agency.