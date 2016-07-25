Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Palestinian president says Hamas serving US interests
AP|Published:  10.28.18 , 23:21
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is accusing his Hamas rivals of serving US interests by refusing to relinquish control of the Gaza Strip.

 

Abbas fears the US is planning a proposal that would offer the Palestinians limited statehood in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip and some autonomy in parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Abbas demands full independence in both territories.

 

In a speech Monday, Abbas said that Hamas' refusal to give up control of Gaza is "accepting the thoughts of the enemy, who plans to have a mini state in Gaza and autonomy in West Bank."

 


פרסום ראשון: 10.28.18, 23:21
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.