An IDF soldier on leave from the Arab village of Fassuta in the Upper Galilee is suspected of attacking a man with an ax and shooting two additional men in their 20s during an argument.

The men who were shot were lightly wounded, after sustaining gunshots wounds to their lower body.

They were evacuated to the Western Galilee Hospital in Nahariya.

The suspect, whose weapon was captured by the police, fled the scene, and a pursuit was launched to apprehend him.