Netanyahu congratulates Trump for reimposing sanctions against Iran

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that restoring the economic sanctions against Iran, is a "historic" move made by US President Donald Trump.

"Thank you President Trump for this historic initiative, the sanctions are really coming," said Netanyahu in a statement.

"For years now, I have called for sanctions to be fully imposed against the deadly and murderous Iranian regime that threatens the entire world," he added.

"The effects of the initial sanctions (imposed by Washington) are already being felt, the rial is weakening, the Iranian economy is slumping and the results are obvious," he concluded.