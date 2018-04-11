Knesset Speaker Edelstein: Rabin's murder had no historical impact

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein asserted Sunday that the murder of prime minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995 "had no historical impact."
Elaborating on his statement, Edelstein told Army Radio that "if the murder achieved anything, it's the opposite of what the despicable murderer wanted to achieve."
"I hope the day comes... when we all understand the only conclusion from what happened is that we need, all of us together—Right, Left and Center—not to blur our political views, but to continue the argument," he added.